Letter of intent No. 10: Receiver Porter Rooks
Four-star receiver Porter Rooks from Myers Park High in Charlotte has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.
Measurables
At a Nike Regional Camp in April, measured in at 6-foot-1, 191 pounds … Was laser-timed at 4.70 seconds in the 40 and ran the shuttle in 4.33 seconds … Had a 33.9-inch vertical leap.
Stats
Senior: Had 54 receptions for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Junior: Hauled in 53 passes for 709 yards and 10 scores.
Sophomore: Made 66 catches for 810 yards and 11 TDs.
Ratings
Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 192 recruit in the nation, No. 39 receiver in the country and No. 8 player in the state.
247Sports: Four stars, No. 287 recruit in the nation, No. 52 receiver in the country and No. 9 player in the state.
ESPN: Four stars, No. 167 recruit in the nation, No. 24 receiver in the country and No. 6 player in the state.
Charlotte Observer: No. 9 player in the state.
Fayetteville Observer: No. 3 player in the state.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Selected to play in the Hall of Fame World Bowl in Mexico City on Dec. 21.
• Participated in the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in 2019.
• Played previously at Providence Day until spending his senior season at Myers Park, and was all-state for independent schools as a junior.
• Also named to the All-Charlotte Observer first-team and selected all-state by USA Today in 2018.
• Brother Patrick Rooks played basketball, briefly, at Clemson.
Recruitment
• Was identified early in his high school career as a national-level recruit.
• NC State moved to the front starting the summer prior to his junior year.
• Verbally committed to the Pack Dec. 12, 2018 and remained firm for over a year. Expected to enroll early.
Recruiter Of Record
Former tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Eddie Faulkner
Quotable
“There are a lot of players out there that have skill and ability. They are good and they are tall, big and fast and can run hard. What makes a player elite is when they can combine that ability with things they can control like attitude, effort, demeanor, determination and grit.
“When you combine a player who has those abilities and that character, you have a special kid. Porter has the combination of the two.”
— Providence Day head coach Adam Hastings
Scouting Report
• Smooth receiver with advanced skills for a high school player at the position.
• Well-trained and versatile enough to project as a potential slot or outside receiver
• Not an elite athlete, but runs well enough.
2020 Projection
NC State’s receiving corps probably underachieved in 2019, and there is an opening for some immediate contributors at the position. Rooks is a good bet to get on the field in some capacity this fall.
——
