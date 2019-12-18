Four-star receiver Porter Rooks from Myers Park High in Charlotte has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

At a Nike Regional Camp in April, measured in at 6-foot-1, 191 pounds … Was laser-timed at 4.70 seconds in the 40 and ran the shuttle in 4.33 seconds … Had a 33.9-inch vertical leap.

Junior: Hauled in 53 passes for 709 yards and 10 scores.

Senior: Had 54 receptions for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 192 recruit in the nation, No. 39 receiver in the country and No. 8 player in the state.

247Sports: Four stars, No. 287 recruit in the nation, No. 52 receiver in the country and No. 9 player in the state.

ESPN: Four stars, No. 167 recruit in the nation, No. 24 receiver in the country and No. 6 player in the state.

Charlotte Observer: No. 9 player in the state.

Fayetteville Observer: No. 3 player in the state.