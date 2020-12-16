The 10th letter of intent comes from star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin of Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark High. Here is a full bio on McLaughlin.

McLaughlin was NC State's top target at quarterback. (Rivals.com)

Measurable

• At a Nike Camp was 6-foot-5, 219 pounds … Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.71 seconds and the shuttle in 4.33 seconds … Had a 36.4-inch vertical leap and accumulated an impressive Nike Rating of 119.19.

Stats

• Senior: Completed 107 of 184 passes (58.2 percent) for 1,505 yards and 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions and ran 131 times for 652 yards and six scores in nine games. • Junior: Was 134-of-220 passing (60.9 percent) for 2,018 yards and 17 scores with seven picks while rushing 79 times for 284 yards and nine TDs in 10 games.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 19 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 39 player in the state. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 31 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 81 player in the state. • ESPN: Four stars, No. 51 player nationally, No. 9 pocket passer in the country and No. 6 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Selected for the Elite 11 quarterback finals in the summer of 2020 but did not participate while rehabbing a shoulder injury. • As a senior helped Denmark reach its first-ever state playoff appearance.

Recruitment

• Originally committed to Auburn over NC State and Arkansas in 2019. • Decommitted from the Tigers in February. • Picked the Wolfpack on May 14 and will enroll early.

Recruiter of Record

Quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

Quotable

"Tonight, we played an incredible quarterback. We just couldn't tackle him. We just could not tackle him. We've just got to find a way to bounce back, but I'm not going to take anything away from that QB. He's the difference in this game, that's for sure. "I've been doing this 30 years, and he may be as good as I've seen. He's definitely one of the best, and I've played against a few guys that have been big-time in college and even played a little bit of pro. He's really good.”— Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth head coach Jeff Arnette to the Forsyth County News after Denmark defeated Arnette’s squad in 2020.

Scouting Report

• A high-level athlete for his position. • Possesses very good arm strength. • With all the physical tools, key for McLaughlin will be understanding the complexities of college football’s offenses and defenses.

2021 Projection

McLaughlin is, bluntly, one of the more physically gifted quarterbacks that NC State has signed in recent history. The Pack is well-positioned in 2021 however at the signal caller position, so that allows McLaughlin the opportunity to develop at his own pace.

Highlights