Three-star linebacker Devon Betty from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football

Measurables

At a Nike Regional, measured 6-foot-0.5, 210 pounds … Was laser-timed at 4.86 seconds in the 40-yard dash … Had a 4.53-second shuttle mark and 29.0-inch vertical leap.

Stats

Junior: Contributed 22 tackles, including two for loss and a sack, in seven games.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 20 weak-side defensive end in the country and No. 74 player in the state. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 65 outside linebacker in the country and No. 99 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 112 outside linebacker in the country and No. 181 player in the state. • Sun Sentinel: No. 13 senior in Broward County.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Helped St. Thomas Aquinas reach back-to-back state title games at the 7A level, falling short as a junior before winning it his senior year. • St. Thomas Aquinas finished the year ranked No. 2 nationally. • Prior to playing at St. Thomas Aquinas, went to Miramar (Fla.) High where he was honorable mention all-county for the highest classifications (6A-8A) as a sophomore.

Recruitment

• A one-time four-star prospect who collected a lot of impressive verbal offers early in this recruitment: Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas included. • NC State extended an offer in August of 2019. • Officially visited Sept. 6 and then made a verbal commitment after returning home from the trip two days later.

Recruiter Of Record

Co-offensive coordinator, receivers coach and recruiting coordinator George McDonald.



Scouting Report

• Prior to his senior year his specialty was rushing the passer off the edge. • Will need to grow into being a college linebacker. • Could be ideally suited for NC State’s “Buc” linebacker, which lines up on the outside.

2020 Projection