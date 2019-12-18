Letter of intent No. 1: Linebacker Devon Betty
Three-star linebacker Devon Betty from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football
Measurables
At a Nike Regional, measured 6-foot-0.5, 210 pounds … Was laser-timed at 4.86 seconds in the 40-yard dash … Had a 4.53-second shuttle mark and 29.0-inch vertical leap.
Stats
Junior: Contributed 22 tackles, including two for loss and a sack, in seven games.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 20 weak-side defensive end in the country and No. 74 player in the state.
• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 65 outside linebacker in the country and No. 99 player in the state.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 112 outside linebacker in the country and No. 181 player in the state.
• Sun Sentinel: No. 13 senior in Broward County.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Helped St. Thomas Aquinas reach back-to-back state title games at the 7A level, falling short as a junior before winning it his senior year.
• St. Thomas Aquinas finished the year ranked No. 2 nationally.
• Prior to playing at St. Thomas Aquinas, went to Miramar (Fla.) High where he was honorable mention all-county for the highest classifications (6A-8A) as a sophomore.
Recruitment
• A one-time four-star prospect who collected a lot of impressive verbal offers early in this recruitment: Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas included.
• NC State extended an offer in August of 2019.
• Officially visited Sept. 6 and then made a verbal commitment after returning home from the trip two days later.
Recruiter Of Record
Co-offensive coordinator, receivers coach and recruiting coordinator George McDonald.
Scouting Report
• Prior to his senior year his specialty was rushing the passer off the edge.
• Will need to grow into being a college linebacker.
• Could be ideally suited for NC State’s “Buc” linebacker, which lines up on the outside.
2020 Projection
Betty is a prospect that probably needs to add weight before he is ready to play a full-time role. Most likely he will redshirt while perhaps playing a few games under the luxury of the recent NCAA rule that allows players to participate in four games without sacrificing the year of eligibility.
——
