Legacy tackle Charlie Symonds commits to NC State

The NC State legacy verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Thursday, becoming the fourth member of the recruiting class. Symonds officially visited NC State from Friday-through-Sunday, and was thoroughly impressed.

Watertown (Conn.) Taft School rising senior tackle Charlie Symonds didn’t need a second official visit in the future. He knew.

"NC State blew my family and I away," Symonds said Sunday.

The 6-foot-8, 280-pound Symonds is the son of former NC State kicker Toby Symonds, who played for the Wolfpack from 1989-90. He originally played soccer for NC State and then made the move to football.

Symonds has been to NC State unofficially several times, including the big comeback win over North Carolina on Nov. 25 at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State offered Nov. 27 shortly after the win over UNC.

He also attended the 2021 NC State spring game and has been building a relationship with offensive line coach John Garrison ever since.

Symonds attended camps at Georgia and Clemson last week, and he has been unofficially visiting colleges from coast-to-coast. He has seen USC, California, Stanford, UCLA, Michigan, Michigan State, Boston College and Rutgers, in recent months.