Things move fast in recruiting and offensive lineman Demetrius Campbell understands that.

Campbell is no stranger to high level recruiting. His older brother Dom Campbell is a 6-9 center who played his first year for Notre Dame hoops, and then transferred to Howard this past season.

Demetrius Campbell once thought he’d follow in his older brother’s footsteps, but the 6-foot-6, 300-pound rising senior has flourished in football at left tackle.