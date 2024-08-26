PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Left tackle Anthony Belton motivated for senior year

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Anthony Belton has gone from toiling in the junior college ranks to being considered an NFL Draft choice.

The 6-foot-6, 356-pounder has had a unique path along the years. He attended Florida State University High in Tallahassee, Fla., and ended up at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Ga. He originally committed to Texas Christian, but when NC State came calling, he ended up switching to the Wolfpack, due in part to then NCSU director of scouting Merci Malaise, who also attended GMC.

Belton astutely redshirted at NC State in 2021, and then took over for Ikem Ekwonu at left tackle in 2022, but not without some bumps along the way. He started the first eight games, but then entered a tackle rotation with Bryson Speas and right tackle Timothy McKay down the stretch.

Belton improved enough in 2023 to earned third-team All-ACC and generate some NFL Draft buzz, but remained in Raleigh. He finished with 51 pancake blocks.

Belton will showcase all that he has learned the last four years, starting with playing Western Carolina on Thursday.

“I didn’t show a lot of consistency last season,” Belton said. “Being more consistent play-in, play-out.”

Belton knows what is at stake this season, both with lofty team goals and his personal ones.

“It’s really just being in the conversation about that [the NFL] is really a blessing,” Belton said. “A lot of guys don’t get that opportunity. I’m just trying to focus on this year and go as far as I can go with this team. I know that will set me up.”

Felton, McKay and new Notre Dame transfer center Zeke Correll all bring years of experience on the offensive line. Correll ended up getting voted by his teammates as a team captain.

“Zeke is a great guy,” Belton said. “He is real confident and that is what I noticed about him when he first got here. He’s a leader and brings people with him. He brings energy.”

NC State coach Dave Doeren said Belton, who is nicknamed “Escalade,” is learning the balance of when it is time to get serious and when he can be his normal out-going self.

“He’s in really good shape,” Doeren said. “His practice habits have become escalated as far as the urgency and the focus. Anthony likes to have fun. He's got a great personality, and sometimes that gets too close to the game for him.

“Being able to compartmentalize those things — this is work, this is fun — and knowing when it's time to do both, he's really grown up. He's had a really good fall camp, and I'm excited for him.”

