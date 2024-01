It's hard to win if you don't make shots.

That was the prevailing theme after No. 7-ranked North Carolina topped NC State 67-54 on Wednesday in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,500 at PNC Arena.

NC State shot a miserable 2 of 21 from three-point range and 18 of 67 from the field for 26.9 percent, making pulling off the upset against UNC difficult.

Click below to watch NCSU coach Kevin Keatts' press conference following the loss: