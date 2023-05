Olney (Md.) Good Counsel junior Kyle Altuner was able to unofficially visit NC State last Friday, and came away impressed enough to line up an official visit.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Altuner will have a busy month of June. He will officially visit NC State on June 23-25, and have trips to West Virginia, Virginia and Boston College, lined up beforehand. Rivals.com ranks Altuner as the No. 22 overall player in Maryland in the class of 2024, and he hopes to major in business or finance.