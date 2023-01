NC State coach Kevin Keatts said Monday that sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith is sore and will be a game-time decision for Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Smith landed hard after getting fouled with 9:30 left in the game at North Carolina on Saturday, and was taken off the court on a stretcher due to precautions. His elbow and neck were affected by the fall.

Smith was released from the hospital Saturday night and declared that he was "fine" on Twitter.

