Kendrick Raphael makes return trip to NC State
Naples (Fla.) High junior running back Kendrick Raphael made the most of his visit to the state of North Carolina.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Raphael went to see Appalachian State, Duke and NC State on Friday, North Carolina on Saturday, and even squeezed in a visit to Florida State on the way home, arriving home Sunday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news