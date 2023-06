Senior wide receiver Keenan Jackson has been pretty methodical in studying and learning about the various five schools on his list.

Jackson officially visited NC State this Friday-through-Sunday, but due to numerous unofficial visits in the past, he had a pretty good comfort level. He was joined by his mother and grandparents over the weekend, and enjoyed talking shop with NC State coach Dave Doeren, new offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who also coaches the tight ends and slot receivers, and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips.