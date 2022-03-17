Sophomore power forward Kany Tchanda has had an impressive introduction to the United State.

Tchanda arrived from the Congo in August to attend Concord (N.C.) Academy and in short order, he improved as a player, won a NCISAA 3A state title, started to learn the English language and got ranked No. 62 overall in the class of 2024 by Rivals.com. The 6-foot-9, 175-pounder will be joining Team United 16s, where’ll he play with top 40 sophomores Jarin Stevenson of Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth and Cameron Scott of Lexington (S.C.) High.