Rome (Ga.) High senior nose tackle Justin Terrell didn’t set out to have ACC schools fighting over him, but it’ has become a hotly-contested recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Terrell originally verbally committed to Wake Forest from Feb. 7, 2023-to-April 4, and now has NC State, North Carolina and Virginia contending for his services, with Tennessee lurking. Terrell started off his June at Virginia, will head to North Carolina this upcoming weekend and then potentially finish things off June 23-25 at NC State. He hopes to verbally commit in mid-July.