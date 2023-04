Junior athlete Trey Horne has always watched NC State and spent half his childhood in Rockingham, N.C., but Saturday gave his first chance of seeing the program in person.

Horne played his first two years at Anderson (S.C.) T.L Hanna High, and his junior year at Piedmont (S.C.) Wren. He reclassed into 2024 after making the move to his current program Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, which plays in the NCISAA playoffs.

Horne was joined by his parents, younger brother and prep teammate Justin Hasenhuetl for an unofficial visit. Hasenhuetl, a 6-foot-4 and 275-pound tackle who is originally from Germany, earned an NC State offer on the visit.