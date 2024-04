FORT MILL, S.C. — Je’Rel Bolder is not a stranger to recruiting, but the urgency has started to take hold in the process.

NC State has long targeted the 6-foot, 185-pound junior wide receiver from Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High. He was offered June 5, 2021, by NCSU wide receivers Joker Phillips. Bolder is now locked in with an official visit June 21-23 all this time later.