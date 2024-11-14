Junior WR Jaire Richburg starting to get serious about recruiting

KERNERSVILLE — Junior wide receiver Jaire Richburg has gone from playing on the JV team a little over a year ago, to now hoping to pick a college from the numerous high-major programs that want him.

The Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth standout burst on to the scene last year after giving football a try. He’s also an accomplished basketball player.

NC State offered the Rivals.com three-star Richburg one year ago today — Nov. 14, 2023. Through the efforts of NCSU coach Dave Doeren and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips, the Wolfpack are firmly in the mix.