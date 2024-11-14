Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 14, 2024
Junior WR Jaire Richburg starting to get serious about recruiting
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

KERNERSVILLE — Junior wide receiver Jaire Richburg has gone from playing on the JV team a little over a year ago, to now hoping to pick a college from the numerous high-major programs that want him.

The Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth standout burst on to the scene last year after giving football a try. He’s also an accomplished basketball player.

NC State offered the Rivals.com three-star Richburg one year ago today — Nov. 14, 2023. Through the efforts of NCSU coach Dave Doeren and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips, the Wolfpack are firmly in the mix.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In