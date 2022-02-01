Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High junior wide receiver Chris Lawson Jr. had previously been to NC State in the past, but nothing like what he got to see Sunday.

The 6-foot-0,170-pounder was offered by NC State around August and is up to nine scholarship offers. Before he played at Ridge View, he was at Cornelius (N.C.) Hough High for a stint. The last time he was at NCSU was for a camp.