Junior WR Chris Lawson makes return trip to NC State
Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High junior wide receiver Chris Lawson Jr. had previously been to NC State in the past, but nothing like what he got to see Sunday.
The 6-foot-0,170-pounder was offered by NC State around August and is up to nine scholarship offers. Before he played at Ridge View, he was at Cornelius (N.C.) Hough High for a stint. The last time he was at NCSU was for a camp.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news