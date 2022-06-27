Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg junior small forward Isaiah Evans is one of the big winners of the recently created June evaluation period.

In the past, college coaches had to wait until July to see players with their traveling teams, but the last few years that has changed. Evans got to play with North Mecklenburg at the Rise Indoor Sports complex in Bermuda Run, N.C., a week ago, and then in the Atlanta area this past weekend.