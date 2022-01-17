Raleigh Ravenscroft reclassed junior wing Comeh Emuobor is starting to flash his big upside.

Emuobor started his prep career at Raleigh Enloe High, and then made the move to Ravenscoft, where he reclassed his freshman season. Ravenscroft is no stranger to talented players, with Ryan Kelly (Duke), Anton Gill (Louisville/Nebraska), Isaac Copeland (Georgetown/Nebraska), Madison Jones (Wake Forest) and Ian DuBose (Houston Baptist/Wake Forest) among the recent alumni.

Longtime Ravenscroft coach Kevin Billerman is a former Duke player.



