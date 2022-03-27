Junior Tamarcus Cooley thrilled with NC State offer
Tamarcus Cooley couldn’t have scripted his NC State offer any better Friday.
The Rolesville (N.C.) High junior athlete could sense a scholarship offer was coming prior to attending practice and the cookout that followed it.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news