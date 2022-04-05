The trajectory of Sullivan Absher’s football career looks a lot different than it did seven months ago.

Before the start of his junior season, the 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle from Belmont (N.C.) South Point only had three offers. That was even with spending his summer participating in camps for at least three different schools. Duke, Old Dominion and NC State were the only schools to offer him a scholarship. Then, high school football season kicked-off.