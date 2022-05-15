Junior offensive lineman Obadiah Obasuyi had a fruitful trip, picking up new offers from Duke and NC State this weekend.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pounder from Alpharetta (Ga.) High took off Saturday morning with his mother and close friend and got to see Duke from 2 p.m.-to-7 p.m. He then took in NC State this morning and came away with a new offer.