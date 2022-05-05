Junior offensive tackle Layth Ghannam went 4-fo-4 in earning offers at the four schools he unofficially visited last weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Ghannam left Charleston, W.Va., at 6:30 a.m. Friday with his father to first head to South Carolina. Ghannam’s father played linebacker at Marshall. He then went to North Carolina and East Carolina on Saturday. Ghannam finished up his big trip by checking out NC State on Sunday. The cherry on top is Cincinnati offered Wednesday to complete his big week.