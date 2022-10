Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman junior offensive lineman Ethan Calloway was excited to receive an NC State offer Saturday.

Calloway and his family arrived around 5 p.m. for the Florida State at No. 14-ranked NC State game, and while eating dinner, Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren just casually let him know he had a Wolfpack offer at the Close-King Indoor Facility.

The buildup to that point included going to NC State’s camp June 18, Alpha Wolf on July 29 and the UConn at NC State game this past September.