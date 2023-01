January is turning into a good month for junior offensive lineman Deryc Plazz of Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson High.

New NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague stopped by his school and he earned a Wolfpack scholarship offer Thursday. Troy has also offered him to go with his previous scholarships from Austin Peay. The big development has led to him to unofficially visit Wake Forest on Saturday and NC State on Sunday, and he might even squeeze in some time at Duke.