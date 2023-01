Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson High junior tackle Deryc Plazz enjoyed seeing NC State for the first time Sunday.

Plazz did the double visit weekend, with an unofficial visit to Wake Forest on Saturday, which was more of a Junior Day atmosphere. He earned a Demon Deacons offer while there. He then went to NC State on Sunday, where he got more one-on-one attention. He pondered trying a small trip to Duke, but couldn’t pull it off, however, Blue Devils offered him Monday.