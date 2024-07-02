Advertisement
Published Jul 2, 2024
Junior tackle Brandon Anderson excited about NC State offer
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Junior offensive lineman Brandon Anderson is well on his way to having a great collection of college offers, but he has always appreciated the way NC State has treated him.

Anderson was able to go to NC State’s camp in June 2022 before the start of his ninth-grade year. He appreciated that the NCSU coaches treated him as if he was a five-star rising senior, and that has stuck with him.

