Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal junior tackle Brady Sakowitz was able to make the trip to Alpha Wolf on Friday.

The towering 6-foot-7, 325-pounder is a Rivals.com three-star prospect and the No. 20 overall player in Virginia in the class of 2026. NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague offered Sakowitz on March 27, 2024, following an unofficial visit to to a spring practice.