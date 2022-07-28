NC State coaches track Sarah Strong throughout July

Strong and Lady Strong 2024 traveling team played in Louisville, Ky., Indianapolis, Ind., Atlanta, Ga., and Concord, N.C. during the month of July. The last game was played this past Monday at the Carolina Live event for the ESPN HoopGurlz’s No. 5-ranked player in the class of 2024.

CONCORD — Wherever junior post player Sarah Strong played in July, odds were good someone from the NC State coaching staff was watching.

“I do notice,” said Strong about NC State’s heavy presence at her games.

If that wasn’t enough, the 6-foot-2 Strong played at NC State’s and UNC’s team camp in June.

“NC State’s team camp was a lot of fun,” Strong said. “The workouts in the mornings were a lot of fun, and I learned a lot.”

The Sanford (N.C.) Grace Christian standout, whose father Danny Strong is her traveling team coach and a former NC State standout, also has gotten to know new assistant coach Ashley Williams. The former Wolfpack player was hired away from Indiana, and was watching Strong play this past Sunday.

“The coaches were nice [at team camp] and Coach Ashley was funny,” Strong said. “I got to know her a little and is nice.”

Strong was able to face Huntersville (N.C.) 1 of 1 Prep top 40 junior post player Ella Hobbs of Concord, N.C., at UNC’s event. She faced No. 10-ranked junior center Blanca Thomas of Charlotte Catholic and CP3 Flames 17s this past Sunday at the Carolina Live event.

Strong and Thomas have played in the past, but this was the first time the two squared off in 2022. Strong had 18 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and eight steals, but CP3 Flames won 49-41.

“It was good fun,” Strong said. “We were excited [to play them].”

Sarah Strong was first-team All-State by HighSchoolOT.com after leading Grace Christian to a NCISAA Division I state title this past winter. She averaged 25.5 points, 17.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.1 blocks.

Grace Christian went 29-1 overall and topped Charlotte (N.C.) Victory Christian 46-40 on Feb. 26 in the state title game. Strong had 24 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks in the big win. Strong is ready to defend that NCISAA title

"I want to work on mostly everything," Strong said. "I want to become a better shooter, get my shot more consistent and my conditioning like my speed and how high I can jump. Then my ballhandling and passing."

Strong’s next project is to try and make the USA Basketball 3-on-3 squad, which if she gets picked, would mean a trip to Hungary.

“I’ll be going to the tryouts and they invited 12 girls,” Strong said. “That would be a lot of fun.

“But I am ready for school ball. I’m looking forward to a break. It was a a few weeks ago, where I had two days at home. Being home for a week? That was a long time ago.”