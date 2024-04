FORT MILL, S.C. — Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora High junior safety Tristan Teasdell has had NC State quickly make up ground for his services.

NCSU safeties coach Joe DeForest offered Teasdell on March 25, and he attended the spring game April 6 for his first unofficial visit. The trip paid off and he’s locked in for an official visit June 7-9.