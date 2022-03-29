FORT MILL, S.C. — Cornelius (N.C.) Hough junior running back JT Smith has continued to develop a relationship with NC State.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder finished his junior year with 143 carries for 666 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he caught 25 passes for 347 yards and two scores in 15 games played. Rivals.com has him as a three-star prospect in the class of 2023 with 11 scholarship offers.