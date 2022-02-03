Junior Rohan Davy just has the gift of making plays.

Whether he gets recruited as a linebacker, nickel or strong safety, the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder is ready to roll for his defense.

NC State joined Buffalo, Cincinnati, Ken State, Marshall, Maryland, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Temple and Toledo in offering Davy. Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High is always a popular spot for college recruiters in football. NCSU shooting guard Casey Morsell also attended the school, as did former post player Lennard Freeman.