Junior Robert Dillingham decommits from NC State

Dillingham announced his decommitment and has opened up his recruitment again. NC State will remain in the mix, but few players go back to the school they originally picked. C.J. Leslie went through that with NC State basketball and ended up with the Wolfpack in the end, and Emeka Emezie did the same with Wolfpack football.

Junior guard Robert Dillingham had a deep appreciation for NC State coach Kevin Keatts, but it proved not enough Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder from Hickory, N.C., has been riding a roller coaster ride since last August. He left Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy for Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy, which was formed formed by artist/musician Kanye West. Gillingham verbally committed to NC State, but the Wolfpack went 11-21 through an injury-marred season.

With possibly both redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron and redshirt junior center Manny Bates departing the program, speculation began on whether Dillingham could enter the class of 2022. He never publicly entertained the idea, but sources indicated this week it was not likely for an option for NC State. He’ll have until August for whatever school he picks next for that decision.

Dillingham originally picked NC State over Kentucky, LSU and Kansas on Dec. 1. UK could be a strong option if No. 1-ranked junior shooting guard D.J. Wagner follows new Louisville coach Kenny Payne.

The Wolfpack offered Dillingham on June 15, 2021. NC State could have numerous scholarships available for the class of 2023. Junior combo guards Aden Holloway of Charlotte, Treymane Parker of Fayetteville, N.C., and Freddie Dilione of Fayetteville, could move up on the recruiting board.