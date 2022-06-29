Junior wing Rakease Passmore had his hard work validated Tuesday with an NC State offer.

Passmore unofficially visited with assistant coach A.J. Jones of Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy and two of his step-brothers and heard the good news from NC State coach Kevin Keatts. He had previously attended NC State’s Primetime With The Pack in mid-October. Passmore got to meet the new assistants and other changes in the program.