Rakease Passmore drove from his hometown of Palatka, Fla., to Asheville, N.C., and then on to Raleigh and still dropped a combined 46 points in three halves of basketball.

The talented Passmore, who attends Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy, is getting used to be being on the go. He figures he played in 40 games for Combine Academy, and is now about to embark on traveling ball season with Garner Road, which plays on the adidas circuit.