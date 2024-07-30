July and August has become commitment season for some regional quarterback prospects, but Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan junior Jacob Smith is staying the course.

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day junior Zaid Lott picked North Carolina on June 24, Gaffney (S.C.) High junior quarterback Jayvon Gilmore is selecting a school Aug. 1 and Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley junior quarterback Faizon Brandon comes off the board Aug. 3.

Smith has been paying attention to what his peers are doing, and most schools take one quarterback per class.