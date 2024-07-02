Gaffney (S.C.) High junior quarterback Jayvon Gilmore doesn't see any reason to wait on making his college decision.

Gilmore will pick among NC State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Louisville and Virginia Tech on July 28. The Hokies did land junior quarterback Peyton Falzone in recent days.

Gilmore has risen up the NC State quarterback recruiting board and has been like clockwork in taking unofficial visits every two months or so. He was able to watch the spring game April 6, and then returned to unofficially visit in June.