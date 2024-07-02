Advertisement
Junior QB Jayvon Gilmore enters home stretch of recruitment
Gaffney (S.C.) High junior quarterback Jayvon Gilmore doesn't see any reason to wait on making his college decision.
Gilmore will pick among NC State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Louisville and Virginia Tech on July 28. The Hokies did land junior quarterback Peyton Falzone in recent days.
Gilmore has risen up the NC State quarterback recruiting board and has been like clockwork in taking unofficial visits every two months or so. He was able to watch the spring game April 6, and then returned to unofficially visit in June.
North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- TE
- CB
- RB
- DE
- OG
- PRO
- DT
- WR
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
21 - 15
Overall Record
9 - 11
Conference Record
2023 schedule not available.
