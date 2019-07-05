Junior QB Jacobi Myers emerges on NC State's radar
NC State has its quarterback commitment in the 2020 class in Ben Finley, and the Wolfpack coaching staff has already turned its attention to quarterbacks in the 2021 class.
NC State has already offered at least eight class of 2021 quarterbacks. The Wolfpack dished out a recent scholarship to Ponte Verda Beach (Fla.) High signal caller Jacobi Myers in June after he impressed the coaching staff.
