Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth junior quarterback Bryce Baker had a full day in his NC State experience Saturday.

NC State was the first Power Five Conference program to believe in Baker and offered him a scholarship Jan 18. Since then, his recruitment has exploded, and he has offers from Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others.

Baker has gone from thinking about being “QB1” at his previous high school, Walkertown (N.C.) High, to dreaming about being QB1 on the big stage in college. It has been an exciting last five months.