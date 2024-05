WESTFIELD, Ind. — Post player Zymicah Wilkins had a big junior year in solidifying several of his goals.

Wilkins made the move to Arden (N.C.) Christ School, where he helped lead the Greenies to the NCISAA 4A state title. Along the way, he played in his first John Wall Holiday Invitational, which Christ School fell in overtime to Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park.