WESTFIELD, Ind. — Junior point guard Jordan Lowery has one final summer of travel ball, and then he’s ready to dive into his recruitment.

Lowery played with Drive Nation 16s in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, and then switched to Team Thad 17s. Now, he’s hoping to hit his stride with the Houston Hoops, and he played in front of NC State coach some last week in Westfield, Ind., which is just north of Indianapolis.

The Wolfpack offered Lowery in mid-September.