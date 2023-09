The opportunity for Jordan Lowery to play at Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian will likely also expand his recruiting horizons.

Lowery played his sophomore year at Denton (Texas) Guyer High and was with Drive Nation 16s in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. NCSU starting tracking him this summer, and he unofficially visited Saturday to watch the Wolfpack’s 8 a.m. morning practice.

In turn, NC State coach Kevin Keatts went to see Lowery workout at Winston-Salem Christian on Tuesday, and offered him a scholarship.