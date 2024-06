Junior tackle Zyon Guiles’ hard work is starting to get noticed and the scholarship offers are trickling in.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder is easy to notice on the football field, and has become a standout in the lowcountry of South Carolina, playing at Hemingway (S.C.) Carvers Bay High. He played both tackles for Carvers Bay, and also pitched in some on the defensive line.