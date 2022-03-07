CHAPEL HILL — Junior offensive lineman Sam Pendleton knows things are starting to get intense.

The 6-foot-5, 293-pounder from Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High unofficially visited NC State last Wednesday for the Wolfpack’s first spring practice. He checked out North Carolina on Saturday, and a trip to Michigan is on the horizon. He has a top five of NC State, Clemson, Michigan, Penn State and Virginia Tech.