Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard junior left tackle Michael Gibbs Jr. is having a November to remember.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder was offered by NC State on Nov. 3, and followed that up by attending the North Carolina at NC State game this past Saturday for an unofficial visit.

Gibbs has also helped Hoggard High go 13-1 and advance to the NCHSAA 4A eastern final, with a trip to the state title game on the line. Hoggard defeated Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland 51-35 on Friday and the Vikings host Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons this Friday.

“I’m just humble and hungry,” said Gibbs, who turns 17 on Dec. 13.