Snellville (Ga.) South Gwinnett junior tackle Marcus Mascoll made it a priority to see NC State at some point this spring, and that came Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 294-pounder has 11 scholarship offers, and he has made the rounds, but NC State, LSU, Florida and Georgia Tech, are starting to separate from the group. He said NC State will definitely get an official visit but hasn’t locked in a date. He is getting recruited by offensive line coach Garett Tujague.