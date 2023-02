Few players in the state of North Carolina are as red-hot in getting offered as junior tackle Kai Greer.

Greer plays for Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge, which is the alma mater of former NC State wide receiver Emeka Emezie and current redshirt freshman punter Caden Noonkester. The Wolfpack haven’t offered Greer yet, but he did attend their Junior Day on Jan. 20.