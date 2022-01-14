Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter junior offensive lineman Ethan Mackenny is the third Peach State lineman to get an NC State offer in the last three days.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Mackenny joins Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb High junior tackle Robert Grigsby and Kennesaw Mountain High junior center Connor Lew in getting NC State offers from offensive line coach John Garrison.