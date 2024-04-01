Junior defensive lineman Jyon Simon came away impressed with seeing NC State for the first time March 21.

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines High standout was offered by NC State on Jan. 25, and he had hoped to see the Wolfpack practice this spring before figuring out his official visit plans. NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles has been impressed with the versatility of the 6-3 and 270-pounder, who is locked in to officially visit the Wolfpack on June 14-16.

Simon was joined by his parents, little brother, sister, cousin and his grandmother. His family was excited about him possibly playing for NC State.