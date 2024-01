NC State has targeted junior nose tackle Jyon Simon of Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines High.

The Wolfpack offered the 6-foot-3, 270-pounder on Jan. 25, and hope to lock in a future unofficial visit. Simon helped Raines go 10-2 last fall, and he had 77 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 10 games played. His production and upside caught the eye of NCSU defensive line coach Charley Wiles.